Trio sign up to bolster Wigan squad

Viv Solomon-Otabor has joined Wigan
Viv Solomon-Otabor has joined Wigan - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:36pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Struggling Wigan have been boosted after Gary Roberts, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dan Gardner signed short-term deals.

Latics have lost a whole host of players following administration and then relegation to Sky Bet League One.

But 36-year-old midfielder Roberts has re-joined the club, for whom he has made 61 appearances, and attacking duo Solomon-Otabor and Gardner have also arrived.

Solomon-Otabor, 24, has recently departed Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, while Gardner, 30, last featured for Salford and has worked under Latics caretaker boss Leam Richardson at Chesterfield.

