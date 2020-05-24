Japanese wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22.

Stardom Wrestling, who Kimura was signed with, confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.

They said: "We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

She was reportedly found in her home with the cause of death not immediately known.

Reports have suggested she was a victim of online-bullying.

Kimura began her wrestling career in March 2016 and became JWP Junior Champion six months later.

A year later she won the Goddess of Stardom Championship, and in 2019 she was awarded Stardom's Fighting Spirit Award at the Goddess of Stardom Championship.

Aside from her wrestling career, she was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series ‘Terrace House’.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have been paying tribute to the star.

US wrestler Su Yung said: “I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister.”

One fan wrote: “I’m sorry Hana that this world was cruel to you and that you could not find your peace.”

Japan’s former prime minister Yukio Hatoyama tweeted that Japan should consider penalties for those who target individuals for severe harassment online.

English pro wrestler Will Ospreay, who is currently signed to the group New Japan Pro-Wrestling, said: "There are so many nights I would go to (Tokyo district) Roppongi & I was joined by one of the most beautiful vibrant women I've ever met.

“I would always smile around her & her laugh would just have (an) effect on everyone. I can't express how heartbroken I am for the Stardom Family. RIP Hana Kimura.”

And WWE star Paige wrote on Twitter: "I keep thinking about the online bullying right now. I see it everyday. I for one get constant hate online & I know many of my other fellow wrestlers get it too.

“We are a family and what happened to Hana could of been avoided. Breaks my heart to see. So show some love please to anyone that’s in our world or yours.”