Tributes paid to retiring Gareth Barry – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 27.

Football

Gareth Barry’s country and former clubs paid tribute to the midfielder after he announced his retirement.

Manchester United wished Paul Pogba well after the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

Jordan Henderson got off the mark for Liverpool nine years ago today.

Real Madrid signed Luka Modric on this day in 2012.

Joe Hart is already reaching new heights at Tottenham.

James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira are on the comeback trail.

The smile of a man who has just signed a new deal at Manchester United.

John Terry has still got an engine on him.

Zlatan was resting body and mind.

Manchester City unveiled their bold new third kit.

Leeds winger Ian Poveda is a big fan of JD Sports.

Sevilla highlighted a special day for their Europa League final hero.

While Josie Green spoke of her pride at being unveiled as the new captain of Tottenham Women.

Charlie Adam reflected on the start of his career.

Golf

Cameron Champ made a unique step with his statement against racial injustice.

Cricket

England wished Jason Roy a speedy recovery after the opener was ruled out of the Pakistan T20 series with a side strain.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is up for the series.

England managing director Ashley Giles thanked Pakistan for travelling to the country to play this summer.

Ollie Pope reflected on another successful summer.

What a bowler!

India skipper Virat Kohli had some news.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered Australia great Sir Don Bradman.

KP was on the bike.

AB De Villiers is ready for the IPL.

Boxing

Leg day for the heavyweight champion of the world.

Daniel Dubois is ready for war.

Tony Bellew shared some boxing insight.

Who knew Eddie Hearn played cricket for Essex?

Darts

Judgement Night for Rob Cross.