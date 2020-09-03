Tranmere waiting on James Vaughan fitness ahead of Harrogate visit
Tranmere boss Mike Jackson will assess the fitness of James Vaughan as he takes charge of his first competitive game against Harrogate.
Former Everton striker Vaughan, who has signed a permanent deal with the club following his loan spell last season, missed last week’s 3-0 friendly defeat to Burnley.
Jackson, appointed in July following Micky Mellon’s departure to take charge of Dundee United, has several other new signings to call on.
Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing has arrived from Blackpool and Otis Khan, signed from Mansfield, is also expected to feature.
Harrogate will play their first competitive fixture as a Football League club following promotion via the National League play-offs last month.
Manager Simon Weaver has drafted in four new signings and all apart from defender Jake Lawlor featured in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.
Midfielders Connor Kirby, released by Sheffield Wednesday, and Tom Walker, from AFC Fylde, are both in contention.
Former Dover skipper Kevin Lokko stepped off the bench at Sunderland and is also hoping to make his debut for the club.