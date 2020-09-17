Tranmere take Liam Feeney on loan from Blackpool
10:46am, Thu 17 Sep 2020
Tranmere have signed winger Liam Feeney on a season-long loan from Blackpool.
The 33-year-old was named the Seasiders’ Player of the Season and Blackpool Supporters Association Player of the Season last term after providing 17 assists.
Rovers boss Mike Jackson told the club’s website: “He brings great experience and good options to the team in the final third.
“Liam comes across very well and he is hungry to succeed. He has the ability to play off both the left and right-hand side, and he also played wing-back last season too.
“He is a bit behind the rest of the team in terms of fitness, but we will be working hard with him.”