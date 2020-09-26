Tranmere boss Mike Jackson bemoans late disallowed goal as Rovers remain winless

Tranmere boss Mike Jackson bemoaned the offside decision that cost his side a potential late winner at League Two leaders Cambridge.

The game ended goalless after James Vaughan saw a goal disallowed in the closing stages, with the assistant referee raising his flag some time after the ball went in.

The result leaves Cambridge unbeaten and still top of the table after three games, while Tranmere remain winless, although it was Jackson’s side who had the best chances to win the game.

“I’ve just seen it back and it’s not offside.” Jackson said afterwards.

“The linesman’s looking right the way along it. He doesn’t flag at first, two of their lads run over to him and start having a go at him, and then after about 15 seconds he decides to change his mind.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s done now but you can’t make decisions like that, it’s too important.”

Tranmere came close to scoring a number of times, including hitting the woodwork through Otis Khan and Liam Feeney, but Cambridge held out to record their third successive clean sheet.

Jackson added: “The performance levels were good, the reaction from last week was very good. The attacking threat was there to see.

“We’ve missed some chances, we’ve had a lot of balls in the box, a lot of set-plays. We could have done better with them. Now at least we’re threatening teams.

“We looked after the ball really well. Scotty (Davies) has had one save to make but apart from that I don’t think they’ve really troubled us at all. In those terms it’s been a good performance and what I’m made up by is the reaction from last week.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner praised the resilience of his side after acknowledging that the U’s had to deal with extended Tranmere pressure.

“We weren’t at our best but we played a really good side that will end up near the top of the table,” Bonner said.

“The fact that we’ve come out of the game with something is really pleasing for us, even though we know we’re going to need to do a lot better than that in certain games.

“That game is a lot more reflective of what games are going to look like in this league than last weekend.

“You have to defend your box well. We’ve said that the foundation of the team needs to be clean sheets. We had to be resolute and strong. To come out with something is encouraging.

“On the days when you’re not at your best, we said at half-time if we can’t win this game then don’t get beat. We found a way to not get beat which is really important to us.”

On the offside drama, Bonner said that the angle of the camera gantry made it “really tough to tell. It looks level or marginally off from my point of view, but you can’t really see.”