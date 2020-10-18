Trademark All Blacks try and Djokovic’s street clinic – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Marcus Rashford responded to messages of thanks from schoolchildren as he continues his campaign to tackle child hunger.

Rashford’s efforts have had an impact on his United team-mates.

Paul Pogba ‘came home’ with a comeback victory for Manchester United at Newcastle.

And nutmegged Rashford!

TODO: define component type factbox

Edinson Cavani trained with United.

Mohamed Salah supported injured Liverpool team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.

Bad news for Jordan Ayew.

Karl Darlow became the first Premier League goalkeeper to save a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but left disappointed.

TODO: define component type factbox

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman looked ahead after they failed to capitalise on Real Madrid’s slip by losing to Getafe.

Robbie Savage – the new head of football operations at Macclesfield as they attempt to build a new club at Moss Rose following being wound up last month – turned 46.

Zlatan was as modest as ever!

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked VAR.

TODO: define component type factbox

Arthur Masuaku loved Manuel Lanzini’s strike at Tottenham.

As did Declan Rice, who mocked a Spurs fan.

Southampton welcomed back Theo Walcott.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had no penalty joy.

At either end…

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan reacted to their 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

USA internationals Tobin Heath and Christen Press opened their Manchester United accounts in a 4-2 win at West Ham.

While Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema broke records in the North London derby, becoming the first player to reach 50 Women’s Super League goals – in just 50 games!

A milestone for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rafael Van Der Vaart’s son belted a ball at him!

Rhian Brewster made his Blades bow.

AJ Tracey was live and direct with his views on Gareth Bale’s Tottenham return.

Rugby Union

New Zealand’s Caleb Clarke produced an astonishing run, sparking an All Blacks try in the Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia.

Tennis

It’s amazing who you bump into in the street!

Garbine Muguruza saw the sights in Florence.

Picture perfect.

Cricket

Plenty of jokers in the Delhi pack.

By order of the Peaky Broads!

TODO: define component type factbox

Collys Cricket Coaching.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP travelled in style.

TODO: define component type factbox

Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross could not believe the drama in the IPL.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was not happy.

Tyson Fury wished everyone well.

TODO: define component type factbox

Before making his wife Paris feel appreciated.

That’s one way to celebrate!

Frank Bruno delved through the archives.

Kell Brook is back.

And where is Derek?

Rugby League

The winning moment.

From zero to hero.

Darts

Another win for Lisa Ashton.

The Queen of the Palace missed out on a return.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith is ready to go.

TODO: define component type factbox