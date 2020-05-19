Britain's first Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has announced he has separated from his wife after 16 years of marriage.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist has two children with partner Catherine and insisted they remain the pair's main thought during this time.

The ex-rider took to social media to confirm the news and called for people to respect their wishes at this difficult time.

Speaking to his 66,000 Twitter followers, he said: "It is with deep sadness my wife Cath and I have decided to separate.

“Our two children remain our priority and we ask for privacy at this time. Brad & Cath.”

Wiggins got together with wife Cath at the 2002 Commonwealth Games after reconnecting following an initial meeting in 1997.

Wiggins at the 2002 Commonwealth Games where he got together with wife Cath (PA Images)

He asked her to marry him within days of the pair becoming an item and the two tied the knot in 2004.

Wiggins has previously revealed that the allegations made in 2016 about him using a banned corticosteroid during his cycling career took a toll on his family life.

In 2018, he told The Guardian: "People have free rein to put their own facts in place. Kids read headlines and their parents say things about you.

"You end up saying to your kids: 'Just tell them to f****** do one.’ They do and it's your kids in trouble.

“Then the BBC show up on your doorstep and you can't take your kids to school. You tell the BBC, ''I can't talk to you, because there's an investigation."