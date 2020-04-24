Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by the FA after he leapt into the crowd to confront a fan after a Spurs game in March.

The 26 year-old jumped into the stands to get to a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup exit to Norwich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is believed members of Dier's family were in the vicinity of the incident.

In a statement, the FA said: "Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that his actions at the conclusion of the fixture were improper and/or threatening."

Dier now has until May 8 to respond to the charge.

After the incident, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho insisted he was understanding of the player's actions but also recognised it was not the correct thing to do.

He said: "I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player.