Tottenham forward Son Heung-min could miss the return of the Premier League season if the Government insists people returning from abroad must quarantine for two weeks.

The Spurs winger is currently back in his home country of South Korea carrying out his three-week mandatory military service which he will finish on May 10.

But according to The Mail, a new government proposal could see him have to self-isolate for 14 days when he comes back to England, meaning he may miss the resumption of the north London side's training.

The Premier League has been suspended since the middle of March and no return date has yet been confirmed.

However, the governing body's are now in discussion with the Government as to how to bring the sport back, with ideas about matches behind closed doors and rigorous players testing being weighed up.

Son was initially supposed to serve in the military for two years, but received an exemption after he guided his national team to victory at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 27 year-old has already had to quarantine once during this crisis after he came back from surgery on his arm in South Korea in February.

Related videos