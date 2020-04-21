Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has begun his three-week mandatory military service back in his home country of South Korea.

The 27 year-old will carry out his national duty in the province of Jeju with the Marine Corps.

Son, who has to complete the training before his 28th birthday, was initially expected to do 21 months service, but that was significantly reduced after he led his side to victory at the 2018 Asian Games.

And both Spurs and Son felt the time was right for him to serve his military duty now while the Premier League season is suspended.

He is expected to arrive back in the UK in mid-May, although no date has yet been confirmed as to when the season will resume.

Son has been a vital player for Spurs since joining in 2015, scoring 83 goals in 220 appearances for the north London side.