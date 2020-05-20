Tottenham defender Serge Aurier appears to break lockdown rules for third time... to get a haircut
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has sparked outrage among fans after appearing to break lockdown rules for a third time.
The Frenchman posted a picture on his Instagram of his new haircut alongside his hairdresser, leading many to suggest he has ignored social distancing measures once again.
He captioned the photo: “Yes Sir 🤭💧🔥 @justscuts 🤝 #LeCoiffeurEstBon🤓" which translates to ’the hairdresser is good’.
Hairdressers are not set to open in the UK until July when pubs, cafes and restaurants will also be able to re-open their doors - the final phase of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ’roadmap’ out of lockdown.
Aurier first got in trouble during lockdown when he released a video of himself running with a friend at the beginning of April.
And then just two weeks later footage of him and teammate Moussa Sissoko emergeed which showed them training together during the peak of the virus in the UK.
Aurier was among the Spurs players who returned to training on Tuesday after receiving negative coronavirus test results.