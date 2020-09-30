Top Ville Ben sidelined after setback
Top Ville Ben is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback on Tuesday.
The eight-year-old, winner of the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby in 2019, was last seen when third behind Santini in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham back in January.
Trainer Philip Kirby had been targeting next month’s Charlie Hall Chase back at Wetherby for his 162-rated performer, but plans are now on hold.
He tweeted: “We’re gutted to say that Top Ville Ben has had a setback on Tuesday morning after an away gallop, that means he will be off work until Christmas time.
“He’s comfortable and will just be resting on his laurels for a bit.
“We would be very hopeful he’d be back in time for the spring meetings if fully recovered, and if all goes to plan, he should be.”