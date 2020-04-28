Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew believes he ‘would play’ with heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr if he was to come out of retirement.

The 37 year-old Evertonian, who went up to heavyweight and beat David Haye twice, hung up his gloves after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in November 2018.

And while he has now spent 18 months out of the ring, Bellew feels he could mix it with Mexican-American Ruiz.

Speaking to promoter Eddie Hearn on Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel, he said: “I don’t think l am the same animal anymore but I think I could still turn into it.

“I think I can switch at any moment, I know I'm capable of that. But it's can your body and mind can do the 12-week camp and sparring sessions needed to prepare for a fight?

“I do still feel I could do it, I had a couple of wars but I was never shot or battered… I still feel I could beat people, I am confident I would play with Andy Ruiz Jr and make a fool out of him.

"But would I be willing to risk it all and put everything on the line again? I doubt it.”

Ruiz became unified heavyweight champion in June last year after stunning Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But he then lost the belts just six months later when Joshua outsmarted him in the rematch to win by unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia.