Tommy Makinson could face eight-match ban for grabbing opponent between legs
St Helens winger Tommy Makinson could face an eight-match ban after appearing to grab the testicles of an opponent.
Makinson has been charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious – and been referred to a tribunal for ‘other contrary behaviour’ after a review of Saints’ 10-0 Betfred Super League win over Castleford on Saturday.
Makinson was placed on report for ‘inappropriate contact’ on Tigers prop Liam Watts in the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
In a busy weekend review for the panel, Warrington forward Ben Murdoch-Masila has been suspended for two matches following a high tackle on Huddersfield’s Matty English.
Murdoch-Masila was sin-binned after the challenge in Warrington’s 19-18 victory, which led to English being carried off on a stretcher.
Wakefield’s Reece Lyne and Catalans’ Sam Moa also received two-match penalty notices after incidents in Trinity’s 58-0 thrashing by the Dragons.
Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins received a one-match ban for a trip in the same game and Castleford’s Grant Millington faces a one-match suspension for dangerous contact in the Saints encounter.
Saints’ Matty Lees has escaped suspension for a dangerous contact against Castleford while there were also no bans for Leeds’ Luke Gale for a dangerous throw against Wigan or Warrington’s Blake Austin for a trip against Huddersfield.