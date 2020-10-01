Tom Nichols out to maintain form against Southend
18:43pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Striker Tom Nichols will look to build on his two-goal start to the new campaign when Crawley host Southend in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash.
Tarryn Allarakhia could cement a starting berth with another strong performance.
The midfielder has featured in Crawley’s wins over Scunthorpe and Oldham and appears firmly in boss John Yems’ plans.
Ashley Nadesan is expected to continue after starting the new campaign in strong form.
Southend could be without as many as eight first-team players, with Jordan Green and Emile Acquah facing late fitness checks.
Simeon Akinola has a thigh strain and Alan McCormack a calf complaint.
Harry Phillips and Eren Kinali could miss out through illness.
Tim Dieng and John White are longer-term absentees.