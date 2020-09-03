Tom McGill and Jake Hessenthaler could feature for Crawley against Millwall
Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill could feature in Crawley’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Millwall.
The Seagulls’ Under-23s stopper has returned to Crawley for a second loan stint, and will spend the season at the League Two club.
McGill joined Crawley on loan in January but the switch was cut short in March by the coronavirus lockdown.
New midfield recruit Jake Hessenthaler could also make his competitive debut, having made the switch from Grimsby.
Stoke midfielder Ryan Woods is back on loan at Millwall for the full season, in a boost to boss Gary Rowett’s options.
Midfielder Ben Thompson is fully fit to start the season for the Lions, having battled a torn hamstring across the back-end of last term.
Mahlon Romeo is expected to miss the Crawley trip with a knock, while Jiri Skalak is also sidelined with a minor issue.
Tottenham loan forward Troy Parrott is sidelined with a thigh injury, but would in any case have been on Republic of Ireland duty if fit.