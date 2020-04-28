Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games president Yoshiro Mori has warned that the already postponed Games could be cancelled altogether if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control.

The Tokyo Games, due to take place this summer, have been rescheduled for July 23 2021.

In an interview with Japan’s Nikkan Sports daily he was asked if the Games being postponed again was an option, to which Mori replied: “No. In that case it is cancelled.”

And the head of the Japan Medical Association Yoshitake Yokokura told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday: “Unless an effective vaccine is developed I think it will be difficult to hold the Olympics next year.

“I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible.”

And last week it surfaced that health experts believe it is unlikely the Games will go ahead.

Kentaro Iwata, a specialist in infectious diseases, said: "To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year.

"Holding the Olympics needs two conditions; one, controlling Covid-19 in Japan, and controlling Covid-19 everywhere.