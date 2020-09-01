Tiz The Law drawn in stall 17 for Kentucky Derby
Red-hot Kentucky Derby favourite Tiz The Law will have to defy the weight of history after being drawn in stall 17 for the Churchill Downs spectacular.
Trained by Barclay Tagg, the Constitution colt has carried virtually all before him during his career to date and arrives on the back of a brilliant victory in the Travers Stakes, having previously won the Belmont.
He represents the same connections who won the Derby and Preakness in 2003 with Funny Cide, but no horse has won the ‘Run for the Roses’ from his draw – and his only career defeat came at this track in November last year.
On either side of Manny Franco’s mount on Saturday will be his closest market rivals in the John Shirreffs-trained Honor A.P. (16) and Authentic (18), who is in the care of Bob Baffert.
Baffert – who has five Derby wins to his name – also has leading claims with Thousand Words, who was drawn in gate 10.
But there was disappointment for the team behind Art Collector earlier in the day, with the Blue Grass winner – who would have been the likely second-favourite – withdrawn after picking up a minor foot problem.