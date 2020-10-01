Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea are on the verge of a deadline day clear-out, with defenders Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek possibly leaving the club, according to the Daily Star. With manager Frank Lampard having added heavily to his Blues squad for this season he is now said to be in the business of offloading. Alonso, 29, and Rudiger, 27, appear to have fallen out of favour at the club, while 24-year-old Loftus-Cheek may be loaned out to gain more playing time.

Tottenham are moving closer to securing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, the Daily Mail reports. As Spurs look to bring in support up front for Harry Kane, manager Jose Mourinho is said to have trained his sights on the 25-year-old Brazilian, who moved from Napoli last summer for £15million. The paper claims he has an £89million release clause, but that Benfica are willing to negotiate a loan with an option to buy for £36m.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Daily Star claims Manchester United could make a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. While Kante is said to be happy at Chelsea, he would also be open to a move to United, sources told the paper. The France World Cup winner has also been linked with a move back to his home country, but reportedly would prefer to stay in England.

Matteo Guendouzi could be on his way from Arsenal to Marseille on loan, French outlet Telefoot reports. The 21-year-old midfielder was a regular under Mikel Arteta following his appointment as manager last December, but has fallen out of favour.

Burnley v Arsenal – Premier League – Turf Moor - (Copyright PA Archive)

Arsenal are closer to filling any gap created by Guendouzi departing by bringing in Houssem Aouar from Lyon, Metro says. The Gunners have already had two offers for the 22-year-old turned down, the latest worth £32m. Arteta is said to be preparing another bid, with Lyon apparently holding out for £46m, while other clubs such as Juventus and Manchester City have also been linked with the Frenchman.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kerr Smith: Dundee United’s 15-year-old defender could be set for a move to Aston Villa, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Everton v Manchester United – Premier League – Goodison Park - (Copyright PA Archive)

Chris Smalling: The centre-back could be sold to Roma after his successful loan spell there last season, with the Serie A club offering Manchester United around £10.9m plus add-ons according to the Daily Mail.

Daniele Rugani: The 26-year-old Juventus and Italy defender could be on his way to Newcastle, according to Sportitalia.