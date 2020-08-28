Thundering Nights carries on progression to deny Albigna

Albigna had her colours lowered by Thundering Nights in the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes at the Curragh.

A Group One-winning juvenile for Jessica Harrington, Albigna also ran with great credit at the Breeders’ Cup last year.

Sent off favourite for the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her only start of the season, she was sixth to Peaceful in a race that has worked out well, with runner-up Fancy Blue and fifth-placed Even So being Group One winners since.

Off the track for 76 days and stepping up to nine furlongs for the first time, Shane Foley appeared to be travelling well enough on the even-money market leader but needed a gap and Shane Crosse was quick to ensure he got first run on Joseph O’Brien’s filly.

The 7-2 chance, who was stepping up markedly in class, found the ground no problem at all as she quickened smartly, taking two lengths out of the field.

Albigna gave chase but it proved in vain, with Thundering Nights winning by a length and a half.

“She’s improving. She toughed it out well the last time in Leopardstown and is getting bigger and stronger all the time. She loves that ground,” said Brendan Powell, O’Brien’s assistant.

“Shane said she’s very relaxed and you never really know how well you’re travelling.

“I thought for a minute that Albigna wouldn’t get out, and then when she did fair play to our filly, she stayed on well. She will stay further, but I suppose there is no need to at the moment.

“She’s a Group Three winner that is improving and she may step up another grade. She has a great attitude and when you have that in a filly they will win you races.”