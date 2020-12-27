Three for Virgil but the darts don’t add up – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.
Football
The last three years have been pretty eventful for Virgil Van Dijk.
Another award for Cristiano Ronaldo.
John Stones reflected on a job well done by City.
Chris Sutton shared some sad family news.
Some Eddie Gray magic from Leeds United.
And doing it the ugly way with Liam Cooper.
West Brom were looking forward to facing Liverpool…
…and had a right to be optimistic.
Cricket
Sam Billings arrived.
Michael Vaughan was impressed with Ajinkya Rahane’s batting display for India.
Virat Kohli hailed India’s efforts in Melbourne.
Kohli was named in the ICC’s men’s one-day international team of the decade, along with England’s Ben Stokes.
Awesome foursome Stokes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook made the Test team.
Former wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was recognised for her ODI exploits and Anya Shrubsole took the Twenty20 honours.
Lewis Gregory won the battle of the England players.
What a catch!
Happy birthday to Kevin Pietersen’s daughter.
Formula One
Welcome baby Button!
Darts
Oops!
Golf
Greg Norman was back at home after spending Christmas in hospital with suspected coronavirus.
From Santa’s sack to Justin Rose’s golf bag…
Athletics
Usain Bolt joined in with the festivities.
Basketball
Steph Curry doesn’t miss.
MMA
Conor McGregor’s Christmas break did not last long.