Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell set for Chelsea debuts against Barnsley
Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are expected to make their Chelsea debuts in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley at Stamford Bridge.
Brazil defender Silva is chasing match fitness but boss Frank Lampard will use the cup game to accelerate that process.
England full-back Chilwell has shaken off a heel injury and can make his Blues bow, after his switch from Leicester.
The Barnsley match should come too soon for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Lampard has already confirmed Willy Caballero will start in goal and Andreas Christensen is suspended.
Barnsley will be forced into a defensive re-jig after the Tykes’ two red cards in Saturday’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Reading.
Michal Helik and Mads Andersen were both sent off as Gerhard Struber’s side were reduced to nine men at The Madejski Stadium at the weekend.
Aapo Halme could step into the defence to plug the gaps created by those suspensions.
Barnsley do not, however, have any new injury concerns ahead of their trip.