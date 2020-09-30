Thiago Alcantara misses clash with Arsenal after positive coronavirus test
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unavailable for Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Arsenal at Anfield after testing positive for coronavirus.
Skipper Jordan Henderson, who has not featured since coming off at Chelsea on September 20 due to a knock, will also not be involved in the cup tie that comes three days on from the Reds beating the Gunners 3-1 at the same venue in the Premier League.
Kostas Tsimikas (thigh), Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) are all out of action because of injury as well.
Seventeen-year-old defender Billy Koumetio will have his fitness checked ahead of a potential first-team debut, and it remains to be seen if Rhian Brewster is part of the matchday squad as he continues to be linked with a move.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will again rotate his squad for their return trip to Anfield.
Defenders Cedric Soares and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are back in full training following their respective calf problems, so could feature.
Iceland international goalkeeper Alex Runarsson may be in line for his debut, while Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe are all expected to be involved.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (knee) all continue their recovery along with Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee).