Theo Robinson marks Port Vale debut with the winner against Scunthorpe
Debut goals from Zak Mills and Theo Robinson earned Port Vale a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Scunthorpe.
The contest had looked to be heading to penalties after Ryan Loft had cancelled out Mills’ opener midway through the second half, only for substitute Robinson to steal in for a simple finish with only seconds left to play.
Abo Eisa had a couple of curling efforts saved after cutting in from the left as the Iron looked the likelier team to break the deadlock.
But Vale went in at the break in front when Mills finished emphatically in the fourth of six minutes of stoppage time after Devante Rodney headed down a David Worrall cross.
Scunthorpe were rewarded for some bright attacking play in a strong start to the second half when Ryan Colclough’s fizzing cross was thumped home from a tight angle by Loft in the 69th minute.
Loft was denied a quick second by a brave block by Vale keeper Scott Brown before the Valiants secured victory with almost the last kick of the game.
Another inviting Worrall cross ran through to the back post where an unmarked Robinson fired in.