Tennis Scotland have said they are hopeful Andy and Jamie Murray will compete at a behind-closed-doors sporting event.

Jamie is already in talks with the Lawn Tennis Association about an event in London, according to The Times.

And Tennis Scotland's chief executive Blane Dodds has said the governing body are attempting to do something similar in Scotland.

“Some of what Jamie's doing in a British context, we're trying to do in a Scottish context.

"Once we've got more structure and funding attached to it, we'll contact Jamie and get his thoughts. Bouncing some ideas off him is our next plan.

"It's unique that we have players actually in Scotland right now, and when lockdown finishes, that will still be the case as international travel will probably be the last thing that gets unlocked."

Tennis is suspended until at least July 13 due to the pandemic and Jamie's LTA event is scheduled for June 29 to July 12, Wimbledon's calendar slot.

Andy Murray hasn't played since November following continued issues following a hip operation and Dodds has said it would be up to him whether he was up to playing.

"It could end up playing very much into Andy's hands. With Wimbledon being cancelled and the whole international calendar being put back, who knows how much international tennis will actually happen this year at all?