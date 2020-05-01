Dustin Brown has won the first match of the Tennis Point Exhibition Series opener, the first live ATP event since competition was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The German former World No 43 overcame fellow German Constantin Schmitz in straight sets 4-2, 4-2 in the first of his two matches of the day in the round robin tournament.

Play at the unique event is somewhat different to what fans and players are used to with no spectators, ball kids, line-judges or handshakes and shortened sets meaning a player wins the set at four games rather than the usual six.

The players also enter and leave the court from different places and must don masks and gloves while not playing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Players wore face masks as they appeared on the court (PA Images)