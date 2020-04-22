Tennis legend Roger Federer has said he believes it's time 'women's and men's tennis unites'.

Writing on Twitter, Federer said the men's ATP and the women's WTA should merge into one.

"I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies that oversee the men's and women's professional tours," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

"It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories."

Federer said tennis can 'can come out of this [pandemic] with two weakened bodies or one stronger body' and that the merger 'probably should have happened a long time ago'.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep said he wasn't 'the only one' who thought they should merge. And Australian Open finalist Garbiñe Muguruza said it was 'a good idea'.