Professional tennis will return on Friday as the first ‘Tennis-Point’ exhibition event launches at the Base Tennis Academy in Germany.

The competition is the first in a series of planned events that will be modified in order to run safely and adhere to government guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight players from outside the world's top 100 will compete in front of empty seats and without ball kids, line judges or handshakes in what will be the first ATP event since competitions were suspended on March 12.

Top of the bill is the Dustin Brown, who with his iconic dreadlocks and unique style stunned Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon in 2015.

Brown, who is a former world No 43 will be joined by British No 9 Jan Choinski, who will be competing for the first time since having an operation earlier in the year.

Ruben Herrera, director of the Academy near Koblenz said extensive measures had been taken to ensure the event could go ahead safely.

“We have been pretty much redesigning the set-up of the tennis club,” he said, "but once the players are on the court, it's really pretty safe."

He said the players will not have to make contact with any doors or door handles on their walk to the court and there will be a greater distance between players and the umpire for the change of ends.

Instead of handshakes, players will acknowledge on another with their rackets while all chairs and benches will be thoroughly disinfected between matches.

Everyone on site will also be provided with protective masks and gloves, but players will not wear these for their matches.

"You really have to be very cautious, and very detail orientated on how you provide this kind of exhibition for players," Herrera added.

"We actually thought about playing with two sets of balls, but after reading the guidelines and seeing that professional players can play already [in Germany], and the [small] likelihood of people getting sick by touching the balls, we are changing them as normal."

Temperatures will also be monitored but Covid-19 tests will not be carried out on site.

Players will receive appearance money and play a series of round robin games over four days in a bid to win a prize fund of €3,000.

The event will be captured on camera for Tennis Channel International and the integrity of the event will be monitored by data company Sportradar.

Chonski said: "Every penny is needed at the moment. I need to cover some expenses, so that's also an important aspect.

"All the tennis players in the world, though maybe not [those] playing top 100, are struggling at the moment and not earning enough to just keep up with the costs of travel expenses and coaching.