Tennis star Novak Djokovic has admitted he is an anti-vaxxer and it may lead to a delay in his return to the sport.

The World No 1 said in a Facebook live with other Serbian athletes he would not want someone to force him to have a vaccine.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.

"I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."