Great Britain’s Johanna Konta has said she is in favour of the ATP and WTA merging.

Roger Federer tweeted about the idea last month and, while Konta is in favour, she says there must be 100 per cent equality between the men’s and women’s players.

"For me, I don't understand how it wouldn't be of equals because if we are then talking about that, would it be us literally saying we are worth less than our male counterparts? It would have to be a merger of equals because that's what we are.

“I wouldn't see how right now, in today's age, it would be allowed to be called anything else.”

She was also quick to point out Federer was not the first person in the sport to suggest the idea.

"Billie Jean King beat him to that a long time ago. It is something that has been talked about for a long time but having Roger vocalise it drew attention to it.

“I definitely think in the long run it makes sense for it to be one tour, but I also know there are a lot of moving parts to it. I know there will be a lot of people who won't want it to happen, but also a lot of people who do.”

Tennis is currently suspended until at least July 31 so Konta has turned her attention to a new podcast venture.

She has started the Johanna Konta podcast, interviewing celebrities including actors Jamie and Oliver Phelps from Harry Potter.

And though she is keeping herself busy, she is missing a cafe she regularly visits with her boyfriend Jackson Wade.

“I have missed being able to go to Battersea Park to a café there that does amazing breakfasts. My boyfriend and I enjoy going there at the weekend, walk the dogs and have a lovely breakfast.”