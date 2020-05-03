In a glimpse at the new normal for professional athletes, German tennis player Benjamin Hassan returned to the court yesterday in a behind-closed-doors event and wearing a facemask.

Hassan was competing in the Tennis Point Exhibition Series in Germany, the first event of three in the Exo Tennis Series.

Both ATP and WTA tournaments are suspended until July 13 but some outside events have gone ahead to keep the athletes' fitness up.

Fellow German player Dustin Brown told theTennis Channel: “It's nice to finally play, it's a little surreal to be honest, with everything that is actually going on in the world.”