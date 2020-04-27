Teenage sensation Coco Gauff is among a number of tennis stars that have been speaking to the project ‘Behind the Racquet’ about their struggles with mental health.

Gauff revealed she suffered with depression in 2017 due to the hype surrounding her blooming career.

Speaking to Behind the Racquet, she said: "I was just lost. I was confused and overthinking if this is what I wanted. It took many moments sitting, thinking and crying."

Meanwhile, men's player Daniil Medvedev admitted when he was younger he would calculate the amount of money he lost out on if he was knocked out of a competition in an early round.

Noah Rubin, the man behind the project, told BBC Sport: "This has never really been done before, something that shows what these people, who are thought of as having perfect lives or doing really well because they are professional players, are really going through.

"You really get an understanding of what they're going through on a day-to-day basis, what their thought process is, what their mentality is, how they are feeling, how their family is, just how difficult tennis is."

In another post for the site, Roberto Bautista Agut has opened up about the struggle of losing both of his parents.

His mother suddenly died days before the 2018 French Open and his father, who was paralysed after an accident at his horse stables in 2016, died while Agut was playing at last year's Davis Cup.

And US player Madison Keys has also weighed in on the mental battles she has had to overcome as she spoke about an eating disorder which left her living off of three low-calorie bars a day.

“It is incredible to hear everybody opening up,” Rubin added. "I never really imagined, even though I wanted to, actually getting people around the world on the same platform sharing their stories.