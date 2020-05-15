ATP and WTA tours extend coronavirus suspensions until August but hopes remain that US Open can go ahead
All professional tennis on both the WTA and ATP tennis tours has had its suspensions extended until August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Friday.
A statement from ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: "Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour.
“Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way.
“We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season,” he continued.
Gaudenzi finished by assuring fans that health and well-being remains paramount adding: "As ever, the health and well-being of the tennis community and wider public remains our top priority in every decision we make.”
No professional tennis has taken place since the end of February with the French Open being postponed until September and Wimbledon falling foul of cancellation for the first time since World War II.
The US Open, which takes place at Flushing Meadows in New York at the end of August, is still pencilled in but no final decision has yet been made as to whether it will be safe for this event to go ahead.
Further updates regarding tennis in 2020 are expected to be announced in mid-June.