Andy Murray has won his first title of the year claiming victory over David Goffin in the final of the Madrid Open Virtual Pro on Thursday.

The former World No 1, who reached the final of the virtual tournament after ‘connection issues’ landed him a semi-final walkover against Belgian Diego Schwartzman, nabbed the title 7-6 (5) in a tiebreak on the PlayStation4 game 'Tennis World Tour.'

This is the third time the Scot has won the title, but the first it has been from the comfort of his own sofa.

He has since announced that he will be donating half his $45,000 winnings to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund.

In true Murray style, the game was rife with passion and emotion, and fans could see both Murray and Goffin on the screen as they played live.

There were jubilant celebrations from the Scot as he claimed the victory, leaping up from his sofa and roaring in delight while his opponent, decked out in full gaming headgear, covered his face in disbelief.