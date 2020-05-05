World No 1 Novak Djokovic has filmed himself training on a clay tennis court in Spain despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The 32 year-old Serb filmed a video and posted it on his Instagram rallying with another man at a tennis club in Marbella.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion has reportedly been staying in the coastal city during the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “So happy to play on clay. Well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands.”

The nation, which has been one of the hotspots for the virus, eased lockdown restrictions on Monday allowing professional athletes and teams to return to practice.

But sports facilities are set to remain closed until at least next week, with the exception of training centres for professional teams such as football.

And the Spanish tennis federation also said in a statement that professional players are allowed to exercise on their own or with a coach, but are not allowed to return to a tennis court.

The statement did not appear to be related to Djokovic's video on court.