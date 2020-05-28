Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard reveals how she ignores social media trolls
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard says reading negative comments online from trolls is a ‘waste of time’.
The 26 year-old, who reached the 2014 Wimbledon final, is active on social media and has gained a following of 5.2 million over her career.
And with that has come a lot of negative comments.
She told CNN: “I realise everyone has haters. It means you have stood up or done something in your life.
"Try to take it as a reverse-compliment and just realize it's someone who maybe has their own issues or is mean or negative and you shouldn't worry about someone like that.
“You shouldn't worry about their opinion, so I really try to take a step back from it and not take it personally.”
Bouchard is hoping to next play tennis at the US exhibition in Charlestown next month.