Tempus in Cambridgeshire frame following Ascot triumph

Tempus continued his rise through the ranks to set up a shot at the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket later this month following a decisive success in the Beefeater Handicap at Ascot.

Having been awarded a race on his return by the stewards at Newbury, the Roger Charlton-trained four-year-old needed no such assistance on this occasion, running out a clear-cut length-and-a-half winner of the mile prize.

Following the race Tempus was cut from 14-1 into 10-1 for the Cambridgeshire by Paddy Power and Betway, while Ladbrokes and Coral went 12-1 for the same race.

Assistant trainer Harry Charlton said: “He does have a turn of foot and picks up when asked so sat in front it was going to take a good one to quicken past him having walked for four furlongs.

“The next question is can he stay a little bit further and win a Cambridgeshire, so we might have a roll at that under a small penalty and hope the ground is a bit softer.”

John Best saw his quick thinking to book Jamie Spencer on Plantadream (13-2) in the Harrogate Water Classified Stakes pay off after the five-year-old gelding defeated Tulfarris by a neck in the mile prize to open his account on turf.

Best said: “When I saw Jamie Spencer was available I booked him. I thought he would suit the horse quite well as he can be quite strong in his races early on.

“It is important to get him switched off and he is the one man to rely on doing that.”

My Style gave Georgia Dobie a winner to remember - (Copyright PA Wire)

Georgia Dobie celebrated her first winner at the track aboard the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained My Style (9-1), who followed up a victory at Newmarket by a neck in the Bateaux London Handicap.

Dobie said: “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, riding a winner at Ascot. I love that horse, he is such a gentleman. It was great to do it for my boss as well.”

Laafy completed a double for Jim Crowley when carrying top-weight to victory in the Victoria Racing Club Handicap.

Crowley said of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained 9-2 shot: “A mile and a half on soft ground seems to be his thing. He is a smashing horse and is a big horse that hopefully can go forward again. With top-weight on that ground he did very well.”

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Prince Of Abington (13-2) got the ball rolling for Crowley when prevailing by half a length in the second division of the six-furlong novice auction stakes.

Laafy (near side) was part of a double for Jim Crowley - (Copyright PA Wire)

James Doyle got in on the double act, after steering Sandown scorer Double Or Bubble to glory by a neck in the Jim Barry Wines Handicap for Chris Wall, who said of his 9-2 chance: “She is probably a better on quicker ground than that.

“Fair dos, the second stuck to his guns and she just had to fight a bit harder, but she will learn plenty from that.

“We might come back here for the October Stakes over seven furlongs, but that might be too big a step at this stage.”

Doyle kicked off his brace aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained newcomer La Barrosa (2-1) who claimed the Me2 Club EBF Future Stayers’ Maiden Stakes by a length and a quarter.