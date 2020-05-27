Former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham has criticised Paul Pogba for being ’cocky and arrogant’ and lacking the right ’mentality’.

The French World Cup winner has featured just eight times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season due to a recurring ankle injury.

Sheringham was a part of the Manchester United side that won the treble in 1998/1999 - (Copyright PA )

However, some critics of the midfielder have questioned his dedication to playing for the club, a view Sheringham shares.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ’The Football Show’, he said: "People mention top players and captains. When things weren't going right in our time, Roy Keane put things right. He would drive our team on, he would dig deep and make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire.

"When you look at Pogba, yes, he may be a talented boy, but does he have the same mentality? Does he really dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough? For me the answer is no. He gives off the wrong vibe as a Manchester United player.

"Yes, it's good to be cocky and arrogant at the right times, Dwight Yorke had that as well, a big smile on his face when he played.

"But Yorke had a desire to do the right things at the right times. You've got to have that, and I don't think Paul Pogba gives you that.

"He would be one that would need to go so that you can get someone else in with the right mentality and desire to drive Manchester United out of the position they are in and move the club forward."

Pogba re-joined United four years ago for £89.3 million following a successful spell at Juventus where he impressed as a creative midfielder and scored 34 goals in 178 games.

And while he has kept up that goalscoring record at United with 31 in 143, it is his lack of consistency which has frustrated many supporters.

Man United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points off fourth place Chelsea with nine games remaining.

No return date has yet been confirmed for England’s top flight to return, but it is widely believed that June 19 and June 26 are being looked at as realistic dates.