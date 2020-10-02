Taylor Moore signs new Bristol City deal
Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has signed a new deal until 2023.
The 23-year-old has started all three league games this season for the fast-starting Championship side, having ended the last campaign on loan at Blackpool.
Manager Dean Holden told the club’s website: “Taylor is really stepping forward to establish himself in the first team as a player and a leader.
“He’s had a great start to the season and I’m pleased that he has secured a contract that will keep him here for the next few years.”
Moore joined the Robins from French club Lens in 2016 and was capped at England Under-20s level.
City chief executive Mark Ashton said: “We are delighted to have secured Taylor on a long-term deal and that he considers Bristol City as his footballing home.
“We’ve obviously had interest (in) him but we are committed to investing in our young players, as we have shown with Max O’Leary and Zak Vyner also signing this week.”