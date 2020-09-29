Tate hopes Top Rank can improve again next year
Top Rank is likely to be put away for the winter as connections draw a line through his disappointing performance at Newmarket.
The four-year-old colt went into the Joel Stakes in fine form, on the back of victory in the Group Three Superior Mile at Haydock, only to suffer just his second defeat from seven starts.
The Group Two contest did not go to plan, with James Tate’s charge eventually finishing last of the six runners behind 2000 Guineas winner Kameko.
“It just didn’t play to his strengths,” said Tate.
“He probably wants more of a testing race. That kind of downhill, tailwind, good ground, Newmarket didn’t really suit him, but he’s fine afterwards.
“We haven’t decided fully, but I wouldn’t have thought we’d run him again this season. I thought we’d put him away for next year.
“He’s had a good year – and hopefully he can improve over the winter.”
Top Rank is set to kick off the 2021 campaign over a mile, but Tate will consider stepping the son of Dark Angel up in trip.
“We’ll certainly start him over a mile, but there is a possibility we could try a mile and a quarter at some stage,” added the Newmarket trainer.
“That fast mile at Newmarket seemed a little on the sharp side for him.”