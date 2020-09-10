Tariq Uwakwe likely to retain Accrington place after midweek hat-trick
Chelsea loanee Tariq Uwakwe should continue at wing-back for Accrington in Saturday’s League One opener against Peterborough.
The 20-year-old bagged a fine hat-trick as Stanley thumped Leeds Under-21s 7-0 in the midweek EFL Trophy clash.
German defender Stephen Sama could step into the starting line-up for his full competitive debut.
The summer signing came off the bench in the comfortable victory over a young Leeds age-group outfit.
New striker Jonson Clarke-Harris should make his league debut for Peterborough, following his summer switch from Bristol Rovers.
The 26-year-old featured in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy penalty shootout victory over Burton.
Midfielder Sammie Szmodics could slot into the starting line-up having made a permanent switch from Bristol City.
Szmodics enjoyed a loan stint with Peterborough last term, and is now back full-time on a four-year deal.