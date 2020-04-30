TalkSport presenter Laura Woods has spoken about the challenges of her new role as the breakfast show host - taking over from Alan Brazil and taking on the trolls.

The latter is typified by such comments as: “You would do a better job in the kitchen. Football and sport is for men.”

She told The Telegraph: “You’re trying to teach your brain how to deal with these things, and it’s not normal.

“You can become desensitised to it, which is a lesson in itself - I don’t know how people do that. I’m trying to. I really think that’s sad, because I don’t want to have to grow new layers of skin.

"If I am sensitive now, I quite like that because it means I have empathy. I hope that I don’t become too hardened. I wouldn’t want to turn into that person.”

Woods now presents the breakfast show Monday to Wednesday, while Brazil still holds the reins on Thursday and Friday.

She admits the trolls have made her doubt herself.

“There were people sending tweets: ‘you’ve lost a listener’. That one upsets me the most, but when you really delve into that profile and look at who that listener is, I think, if we’re losing a section of the audience that has that kind of attitude, I don’t mind.