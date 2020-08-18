Swindon sign ex-Reading centre-half Akin Odimayo to one-year contract
Swindon have signed Akin Odimayo to a one-year contract with an option of a further year after the centre-half impressed on trial.
The 20-year-old made 30 appearances for Reading’s under-23 squad but was released this summer.
Odimayo was on trial with the Robins and has impressed as Richie Wellens’ side have recorded pre-season victories over Nuneaton, Bristol Rovers Under-23s, and Coventry.
Odimayo told Swindon’s official website: “When I came here on the first day, it was all a new surrounding, but the lads have been great. They’ve really taken to me.
“You saw how the team dealt with League Two so comfortably, the club has great ambition and I want to be part of that.”
Town boss Wellens added: “This is a very good deal for the club. I think he’s got huge potential and he has everything to be a really good centre-half.”