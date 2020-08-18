Swindon sign ex-Reading centre-half Akin Odimayo to one-year contract

Akin Odimayo
Akin Odimayo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:26pm, Tue 18 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Swindon have signed Akin Odimayo to a one-year contract with an option of a further year after the centre-half impressed on trial.

The 20-year-old made 30 appearances for Reading’s under-23 squad but was released this summer.

Odimayo was on trial with the Robins and has impressed as Richie Wellens’ side have recorded pre-season victories over Nuneaton, Bristol Rovers Under-23s, and Coventry.

Odimayo told Swindon’s official website: “When I came here on the first day, it was all a new surrounding, but the lads have been great. They’ve really taken to me.

“You saw how the team dealt with League Two so comfortably, the club has great ambition and I want to be part of that.”

Town boss Wellens added: “This is a very good deal for the club. I think he’s got huge potential and he has everything to be a really good centre-half.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

PA