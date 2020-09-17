Swindon sign defender Jonathan Grounds on one-year contract

Jonathan Grounds
Jonathan Grounds - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:37pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Swindon have signed former Middlesbrough and Birmingham defender Jonathan Grounds on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old was released by Blues in the summer after six years at the club and over 150 Championship appearances, while he has experience of the English and Scottish top flight with Boro and during a loan spell at Hibernian.

He also spent two seasons in League One with Oldham, missing only three games in total, having prior experience at that level in loans from Boro to Chesterfield and Yeovil.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

PA