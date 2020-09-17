Swindon sign defender Jonathan Grounds on one-year contract
Swindon have signed former Middlesbrough and Birmingham defender Jonathan Grounds on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old was released by Blues in the summer after six years at the club and over 150 Championship appearances, while he has experience of the English and Scottish top flight with Boro and during a loan spell at Hibernian.
He also spent two seasons in League One with Oldham, missing only three games in total, having prior experience at that level in loans from Boro to Chesterfield and Yeovil.