Swindon recruit striker Brett Pitman
17:33pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Veteran striker Brett Pitman has signed a one-year deal at Swindon.
The 32-year-old, who has also played for Bournemouth, Bristol City and Ipswich, was released Portsmouth at the end of the season after three years.
Pitman told the Robins’ official website: “It’s exciting to join a club that got promoted last season and that will be going in the right direction, full of confidence for the new season.
“I did my homework and found out he (the manager) plays good football, exciting football and at my age that was a massive factor to enjoy my football.
“It’s a good club, they can take the momentum from last season onwards and hopefully do well this season.”