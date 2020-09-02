Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson joins Rotherham on two-year deal
13:06pm, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Rotherham have signed goalkeeper Viktor Johansson on a two-year contract after his deal with Leicester expired.
The Swede will compete with Lewis Price and Jamal Blackman for the number one spot at the New York Stadium during the 2020/21 season.
“I’m delighted, it’s a great club and I’ve heard loads of good things about it, so I’m very happy to be here,” Johansson said in a club statement.
“I’m very excited, both guys (Jamal Blackman and Lewis Price) are awesome, it’s a great training group with a lot of experience, especially with Pricey who has been in the game for a very long time. I’m looking forward to working with them.”