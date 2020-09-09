Swansea’s Jack Evans set to spend season on loan at Cypriot club Pafos FC
10:52am, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Swansea midfielder Jack Evans has joined Pafos FC on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.
The Wales Under-21 international made his senior debut in last season’s Carabao Cup and his move to Cyprus sees him reunited with former Swansea under-23 coaches Cameron Toshack and Gary Richards.
Evans, 22, missed the entire 2018-19 season to undergo successful treatment for cancer.
He returned to captain the Swans’ under-23s before briefly joining Mansfield on loan earlier this year.