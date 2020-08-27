Swansea sign winger Jamal Lowe from Wigan for undisclosed fee
Swansea have made winger Jamal Lowe their fifth signing of the summer.
Lowe, 26, joins from Wigan for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.
“The conversations I’ve had with the gaffer (Steve Cooper) has made a positive impression on me,” Lowe told the Swansea website.
“Also, the stature and size of the club is something you cannot escape.
“You cannot ignore it, and every time the gaffer spoke to me, he told me the story of what he is looking for and I completely bought into it.
“He spoke about the hunger of the players, he spoke about what a tight-knit squad there is here, and that is massive for me.
“Some clubs have not got the right environment for it all to fully flourish, but this sounded like the perfect package and a good fit for me.”
Lowe arrives in south Wales following the additions of Korey Smith and loan trio Freddie Woodman, Morgan Gibbs-White and Marc Guehi.
The former England C international, who began his career at Barnet, appeared in all of Wigan’s 46 Sky Bet Championship games last season after joining from Portsmouth.