Swansea sell midfielder Bersant Celina to Ligue 1 side Dijon for undisclosed fee
17:50pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Swansea have sold Bersant Celina to Ligue 1 side Dijon for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old midfielder made 79 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Swans after joining the club from Manchester City in August 2018.
Celina featured prominently under former boss Graham Potter, scoring against his old club in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to City in March 2019.
The Kosovo international was not used as much by Steve Cooper following his appointment as manager in the summer of 2019 but still made 37 appearances in all competitions last season as Swansea reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.